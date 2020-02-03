Zimbabwe: Concern Over Country's Preparedness to Coronavirus

3 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has expressed concern over the country's preparedness to tackle the deadly coronavirus which has been declared a global emergency by the United Nations.

In a statement today, ZADHR called upon the Government to strengthen existing response mechanisms to guard against infection of the deadly disease.

"ZADHR notes with concern the growing number of cases of corona virus in China and around the world and calls upon the Government of Zimbabwe to urgently strengthen existing response mechanisms to ensure an effective coordinated response to guard against cases of corona virus infection" read the statement

The doctors have urged the government to enforce adequate surveillance measures at all entry points.

"ZADHR urges the relevant arms of Government to enforce adequate surveillance measures at all ports of entry into the country. Such mechanisms must be in place to diagnose suspected patients, provide treatment facilities which minimize further spread to others and or health workers and to do contact tracing for all suspected cases.

"Active surveillance, prompt diagnosis and effective treatment of infected individuals have been shown to be the mainstay of containing outbreak of such nature. This calls for health workers to be mobilized, trained, equipped and well protected to deal with any suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus" said ZADHR

Furthermore, ZADHR called the Ministry of Health and Child Care to immediately empower the media and its communications department as a way of educating members of the public on safety and hygiene precautionary measures to counter myths and misconceptions on the treatment of the condition.

The coronavirus is a severe acute respiratory condition which causes viral pneumonia. It is suspected that its initial cases were transmitted through animal-human contact and cases of human to human transmission have been confirmed.

The epidemic originated in City of Wuhan in china and more than 300 deaths have been confirmed.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

