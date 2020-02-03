Nigeria: Alleged Imposition of Candidate - Yala Youths Write Gov Ayade, Rejects Fabian Ogbeche

Issue 72 hours ultimatum to reverse candidature

Following the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Yala Local Government affirmative congress ahead of the Local Government Elections in Cross River State, youths under the auspices of Yala Youth Liberation Movement, YYLM, has written a letter to the State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade, rejecting the consensus candidate that emerged and flag-bearer of the party, Barr Fabian Ogbeche.

The letter titled, 'Yala Youths Say No To Imposition of Chairmanship Candidate In The Forthcoming Local Government Election In Cross River State, Slated For 28th March 2020' was through the Commanding Officer, Ogoja Barracks, Nigeria Army, Igoli-Ogoja, Cross River State, had it signed by the President, YYLM, Saviour Omgbidu, and Secretary, YYLM, Francis Offiono, respectively.

The letter reads in part, "The Yala youths write to express their displeasure on the imposition of one Barr Fabian O. Ogbeche, as the consensus chairmanship candidate under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the state governor, HE Prof Sir Ben Ayade.

"Ogbeche is not the right candidate because he was imposed on us people. We reject his candidature whose emergence was through the backdoor. We do not accept him as he is not the people's choice as far as true democratic tenets imply under the democratic process for free and fair elections conducted.

"This action by some party chieftains who do not mean well for our party and great Yala people went on a kangaroo mission by sending one Mr. Dominic Oko as returning officer of the Congress 'Who said he came to supervise what is in the interest of the party.' This statement alone depicts that Ogbeche was never the choice of delegates in an affirmative congress that was not attended by political appointees and other stakeholders of the party.

"The youths and the entire Yala nation want a level playing ground and due process be followed as stipulated by the electoral laws.

"The governor should allow primary elections and whoever emerges winner will be given full support by the entire Yala nation.

"We are peace-loving ambassadors of Yala and without fear or favour, ask the Governor to all the people choose who to lead them, rather than imposing a candidate on them."

However, the group has given the Governor 72 hours to reverse the candidature of Ogbeche.

"We are by this letter giving the State Governor seventy-two (72) hours to reverse the said affirmative or Yala will be in disarray", the statement reads.

It would be recalled that immediately Barr Ogbeche was announced as the consensus candidates, members of the group and traditional rulers have embarked on marathon peaceful protests March in Okpoma, the local government headquarters and another major town in Yala, such as Ugaga, Okuku, Yahe amongst others.

