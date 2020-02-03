Nigeria: Buhari Meets Nass Leadership Over Insecurity

3 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed-doors with the leadership of the National Assembly.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, attended the meeting which started by 3:00 p.m. at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, the agenda of the meeting has not been made public.

But sources said the meeting may not be unconnected with last week's resolution of the National Assembly on the current security situation in the country and the fate of the service chiefs.

The Senate had last week charged President Buhari to declare a national security emergency while the lower legislative chamber asked the President to sack the service chiefs over their alleged poor handling of the security challenges.

The military chiefs, according to the lawmakers, have run out of ideas and overstayed their welcome as heads of the country's security agencies.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

