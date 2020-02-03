Nigeria: Court Remands Students for Destroying School Fence

3 February 2020
For allegedly damaging the perimeter of a public school fence, two teenagers, Samson Adedeji, 19, and Nurudeen Lawal, 19, were on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo.

The charge sheet disclosed that the duo willfully and unlawfully damaged the perimeter fence of Baptist High School III, Gbodofon in Osogbo.

Bankole said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by damaging the school's perimeter fence.

According to the charge sheet, the offences committed by the defendants contravened sections 451, 249(1) (d) and 249(3) of the criminal code cap 34 vol ll, laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The Prosecutor, Bankole Awoyemi, told the court that the offence was committed on or before January 28, 2020, at Gbodofon Area, Osogbo.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the two counts levelled against them.

Defence counsels, Kayode Ajibola and Julie Olorunfemi applied for bail in the most liberal terms, which was not opposed by the prosecutor.

However, Magistrate Modupe Awodele denied the application and ordered that the accused should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Centre till the next adjourned date, February 10, 2020 when she will rule on the application.

