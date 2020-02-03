Gambia: British High Commission Banjul Celebrates the Return of the 2018/2019 Gambian Chevening Scholars

3 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The British High Commissioner, Sharon Wardle, hosted a reception on Thursday 30 January to formally welcome back the 2018/2019 Chevening scholars after successful completion of their one-year masters studies in the UK.

The scholars spent the academic year at universities across the UK including Aberdeen, Coventry, Nottingham, East Anglia, London and Sussex, studying a broad range of subjects from air transport to public health management.

At the event, the cohort of Gambian scholars shared not only their academic achievements but also how they learned from the opportunity to experience UK life and culture, including amusing anecdotes about, for example, the weather and the joys of a traditional "Sunday Roast" lunch.

The High Commission wishes the 2018 / 2019 cohort continued success in their chosen careers and with their shared aspirations to make a positive contribution to the future of The Gambia. They are now part of a growing and dynamic Chevening Alumni network in The Gambia and around the world.

Chevening is the UK Government's international awards scheme aimed at developing global leaders through post-graduate study opportunities, and is fully funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organisations. The scheme offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

For more information, please refer to www.chevening.org

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.