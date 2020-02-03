Gambia: British High Commission Banjul Celebrates the Return of the 2018/2019 Gambian Chevening Scholars

The British High Commissioner, Sharon Wardle, hosted a reception on Thursday 30 January to formally welcome back the 2018/2019 Chevening scholars after successful completion of their one-year masters studies in the UK.

The scholars spent the academic year at universities across the UK including Aberdeen, Coventry, Nottingham, East Anglia, London and Sussex, studying a broad range of subjects from air transport to public health management.

At the event, the cohort of Gambian scholars shared not only their academic achievements but also how they learned from the opportunity to experience UK life and culture, including amusing anecdotes about, for example, the weather and the joys of a traditional "Sunday Roast" lunch.

The High Commission wishes the 2018 / 2019 cohort continued success in their chosen careers and with their shared aspirations to make a positive contribution to the future of The Gambia. They are now part of a growing and dynamic Chevening Alumni network in The Gambia and around the world.

Chevening is the UK Government's international awards scheme aimed at developing global leaders through post-graduate study opportunities, and is fully funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organisations. The scheme offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

For more information, please refer to www.chevening.org