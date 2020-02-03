Gambia: Ex - Nawec Boss Is New Gambia High Commissioner in South Africa

3 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Baba Fatajo, former Managing Director of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has been named as the Gambia's new High Commissioner to South Africa.

Mr. Fatajo replaced Abdoulie Bojang, former speaker of the National Assembly during the former regime. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs official site, Baba Fatajo on 28 January 2020 presented his letters of credence to the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

During his presentation of credentials, he conveyed greetings from President Adama Barrow to President Ramaphosa and he also congratulated the South African President in anticipation of South Africa's assumption of the chairmanship of the African Union in 2020.

Baba Fatajo was relieved from office as the NAWEC MD in June 2019 from where he was deployed to the Foreign Service replacing Abdoulie Bojang as ambassador.

