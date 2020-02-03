Gambia/Gabon: Scorpions Coach Switches Attention to Gabon Clash After European Tour

Scorpions head coach Tom Saintfiet has switched his attention to his side's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Gabon in March in Libreville, after completing his European tour.

Coach Saintfiet and Gambia Football Federation (GFF) president Lamin Kabba Bajo visited Gambian players in Italy and Switzerland prior to his side crunch fixture with the Gabonese.

He now switched his attention in preparing his team fit enough for their third group match with Gabon, who won one game following their 2-1 home win over Angola after their goalless away draw to Democratic of Congo in November 2019.

Coach Saintfiet will use the upcoming months to prepare his side well for their double legged crunch clashes with the Central African country.

Gambia are currently top of group D with 4 points following their resounding 3-1 away victory over Angola and 2-2 draw at home Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2019.

The Scorpions will contend to overcome Gabon in both legs to fancy their chances of making their debut in the Africa Cup of Nations since its inception in 1957.