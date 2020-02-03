Gambia/Gabon: Scorpions Coach Switches Attention to Gabon Clash After European Tour

3 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Scorpions head coach Tom Saintfiet has switched his attention to his side's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Gabon in March in Libreville, after completing his European tour.

Coach Saintfiet and Gambia Football Federation (GFF) president Lamin Kabba Bajo visited Gambian players in Italy and Switzerland prior to his side crunch fixture with the Gabonese.

He now switched his attention in preparing his team fit enough for their third group match with Gabon, who won one game following their 2-1 home win over Angola after their goalless away draw to Democratic of Congo in November 2019.

Coach Saintfiet will use the upcoming months to prepare his side well for their double legged crunch clashes with the Central African country.

Gambia are currently top of group D with 4 points following their resounding 3-1 away victory over Angola and 2-2 draw at home Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2019.

The Scorpions will contend to overcome Gabon in both legs to fancy their chances of making their debut in the Africa Cup of Nations since its inception in 1957.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.