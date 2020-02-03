Gambia: Cado Extends Benevolence to 6 Hospitals

The Catholic Development Office (CaDO), a non-profit organisation over the weekend donated medical equipment to St. Lazarus clinic, Bansang, Bundung, Edward Francis, Farafenni and Kanifing General hospitals.

Among the items given were: 19 firefly phototherapy, 11 calibri phototherapy, two wallaby warmer, 23 12V uninterruptible power supply, 11 nursing kits and 19 internal backup batteries.

The organization, registered under the Ministry of Justice has its mandate to coordinate its economic, social and development areas with the aim of attaining a more humane society irrespective of creed, race or ideology.

At the handing over ceremony, the chairman board of directors at CaDO, Mr. Simon V.P. Cole stated that their vision is to attain the fullness of life of the human person and elimination of poverty in all its forms among people in The Gambia.

He said among their activities is HIV/AIDS care and support, child protection, malaria prevention, strengthening the capacities of parishes, primary health care, water and sanitation, agriculture/horticulture, fisheries, emergency relief among others.

He added that Day One Health, CA, USA and CaDO are partners that signed MoU in December 2019 for the donation of the equipment.

"The goal of this high-tech medical equipment to hospitals for the treatment of newborns is the reduction of neonatal mortality and morbidity in low resource countries/environments."

Mr. Cole emphasised that Day One Health is an American humanitarian organisation operating in the health and education sectors.

"Through its 'Breath of Life' programme, it aims to reduce newborn mortality and morbidity in hospitals and clinics through the donation of appropriate equipment."

Kebba Manneh, the Chief Executive Officer of Kanifing General Hospital, thanked the organisation for their kind gesture, while affirming that the materials will be put in good use.

"On behalf of the hospital CEOs, I thank you and we are looking forward to a stronger partnership."