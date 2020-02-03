Gambia Dumps Out of FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers

3 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Gambia U-20 women's national team was Saturday eliminated by Burkina Faso in the FIFA U-20 Women's Cup qualifiers after a goalless score line in the second leg encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Burkinabe girls won the Gambia 3-2 in Ouagadougou two weeks ago, during the first leg of the qualifiers.

The Gambia's young women's scorpions needed to win the encounter in order to secure their ticket into the next phase of the qualifiers but the young Stallions girls defense line stayed very resolute to prevent Gambia from scoring.

Burkina Faso progressed into the next stage of the qualifiers after winning Gambia 3-2 on aggregate.

In an interview, Foday Bah head coach of Gambia U-20 Women's team said he very disappointed with the result, noting that they wanted to qualify but, this is football and Gambia U-20 team is at a developmental process.

"Football is all about win and lose, fortunately we were in Ouagadougou and scored two vital scores but here in Banjul we were unfortunate to a goal which is very bad," he said.

According to him, most of his first team players are injured, sick and suspended, which he said, forced them to bring center-back players into the middle of the field. He added that this resulted his players not being able to hold the balls as expected during the game.

For her part, Burkina Faso team trainer, Aminata Sissoko, said they were delighted to eliminate The Gambia in the qualifiers as well as having their game plan work in Banjul.

"After winning the first leg at home, we came to Banjul in search of a draw which worked so well for us," she said.

Trainer Sissoko, whose side would now face Nigeria in their final fixtures of the qualifiers, said she is optimistic that they can defeat Nigerian despite, Nigerian being a footballing nation on the continent.

The winner of the encounters will progress into the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica, Panama.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.