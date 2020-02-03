Gambia Dumps Out of FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers

The Gambia U-20 women's national team was Saturday eliminated by Burkina Faso in the FIFA U-20 Women's Cup qualifiers after a goalless score line in the second leg encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Burkinabe girls won the Gambia 3-2 in Ouagadougou two weeks ago, during the first leg of the qualifiers.

The Gambia's young women's scorpions needed to win the encounter in order to secure their ticket into the next phase of the qualifiers but the young Stallions girls defense line stayed very resolute to prevent Gambia from scoring.

Burkina Faso progressed into the next stage of the qualifiers after winning Gambia 3-2 on aggregate.

In an interview, Foday Bah head coach of Gambia U-20 Women's team said he very disappointed with the result, noting that they wanted to qualify but, this is football and Gambia U-20 team is at a developmental process.

"Football is all about win and lose, fortunately we were in Ouagadougou and scored two vital scores but here in Banjul we were unfortunate to a goal which is very bad," he said.

According to him, most of his first team players are injured, sick and suspended, which he said, forced them to bring center-back players into the middle of the field. He added that this resulted his players not being able to hold the balls as expected during the game.

For her part, Burkina Faso team trainer, Aminata Sissoko, said they were delighted to eliminate The Gambia in the qualifiers as well as having their game plan work in Banjul.

"After winning the first leg at home, we came to Banjul in search of a draw which worked so well for us," she said.

Trainer Sissoko, whose side would now face Nigeria in their final fixtures of the qualifiers, said she is optimistic that they can defeat Nigerian despite, Nigerian being a footballing nation on the continent.

The winner of the encounters will progress into the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica, Panama.