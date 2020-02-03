Sudan: Three Die in North Darfur Car Accident

Umkedada — Three people died and three others suffered injuries in a traffic accident on the Western Ingaz Road at Abu Gusa Mountain, Umkedada locality in North Darfur.

The accident took place when a vehicle carrying a patient and his family from El Nasr district in El Fasher to Khartoum hit another car.

The deceased and the injured were transferred to El Fasher Teaching Hospital.

The deceased were Ishag Ahmed Abdelrahman and El Doma Ahmed Abdelrahman, who were brothers, and Abdo Ibrahim Mursal.

Red Sea state

Last week, angry residents of El Kamilin in Red Sea state barricaded the entrances to the town with tyres after one person died and 13 others were injured in a traffic accident at the entrance of Agaba. It is at least the fourth serious traffic accident in the area this month.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that Thursday's accident occurred on the main highway that links Port Sudan with Khartoum. A Toyota Hilux pickup heading towards Post Sudan reportedly collided with a passenger bus on its way to Khartoum.

The residents of El Kamilin closed the town's entrances in protest against the many incidents - at least four - that have occurred this month.

Sudan's General Administration of Traffic has said that the number of deaths in traffic accidents increased by 12.8 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, with an increase in the number of victims of serious accidents.

The General Administration of Traffic attributed the increased traffic accidents to a lack of maintenance of roads, excessive speed, and erratic overtaking.

