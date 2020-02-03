Uganda: Police Arrest Several FDC Officials

3 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derrick Wandera

Kampala — Police have arrested five leaders of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), who were allegedly holding illegal political activities in Kasangati, Wakiso District.

They include; former Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Apollo Kantinti; FDC national mobiliser, Ms Ingrid Turinawe; Mr Patrick Buyondo and a one counsellor Aisha, among others.

Mr John Kikonyogo, the party's deputy spokesperson said that the leaders were arrested at Kasangati Muslim School, on Sunday, during a meeting where they were deliberating how to elect grass root leaders.

"We condemn these brutal arrests in the highest terms possible because as a party, we are mandated to reach out to our people," Mr Kikonyogo said.

Mr Kantinti intends to contest for the Kyaddondo East seat he lost to Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine in 2017, in a by-election that was organised when the Electoral Commission lost a petition that was filed by Mr Sitenda Ssebalu, a politician who supports the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Mr Kantinti was recently released from Luzira Prison after serving a six month jail term for failure to pay costs that was slapped on him by court.

Mr Luke Owoyesigire, Kampala Metro Politian deputy spokesperson said that they are assessing statements from the suspects before producing them court to face trial on charges of illegal assembly.

"They had not sought permission from police in the area. That is why we arrested them," Mr Owoyesigire said.

