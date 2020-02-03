Tanzania's Opposition Party Writes to President Magufuli Over Elections, Reconciliation

3 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — An opposition party in Tanzania, Chadema, has written a letter to President John Magufuli, asking him to intervene in three key issues that would make the 2020 general elections credible, free, fair and transparent.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, February 3, 2020, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe said his party has advised President Magufuli to review various sections of several laws and form an independent electoral commission.

Mr Mbowe, who doubles as the leader of leader in Parliament, said the letter advises the president to revoke results of the local government elections held on November 24, 2019.

All top opposition parties boycotted the civic polls over allegations of cheating.

"We have suggested that the civic polls be held afresh alongside the general elections, slated for October 2020 under the supervision of the anticipated independent electoral commission," he said.

He said the move will benefit the country because civic polls will be held at low costs and that its results are expected to be credible as they will be supervised by an independent electoral body.

Also Read

Dar es Salaam golfer defies the odds

Zidane inspires Madrid to derby victory over Atletico

Training is the secret to Arusha's win

New Chinese city locked down over virus, first foreign death

He said, in its letter which was dated January 29, 2020, the opposition also wants President Magufuli to form a truth and reconciliation commission that will respond to the need for healing what he termed to be 'injustices' as a way of bringing consensus and building national unity.

He said Tanzanians had several complaints that needed investigations and the truth to be revealed in order to unite the country.

"I'm sure we need national reconciliation. We have that responsibility in front of fellow citizens and even before God. Being the Head of State you have an exceptional obligation toward the realization of that goal," said Mr Mbowe who is also the Member of Parliament for Hai

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.