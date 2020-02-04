Malawi: HRDC Demands Ansah Must Go Following Concourt Ruling

Photo: Lameck Masina/VOA
Peter Mutharika addresses Malawi's Parliament as president on June 21, 2019.
3 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has demanded embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to voluntarily step down following Constitution Court judgement ordering fresh presidential election following the electoral body's mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections .

Mtambo says HRDC is ready to hold more protests if the demands are not met.

The five-judge panel on Monday nullified the presidential election results owing to alteration of results sheets and the general results management system.

The court said there was t widespread use of correction fluid, widely known for the famous brand Tipp-Ex, which was a serious irregularity that undermined the credibility of the elections.

"Now that the court has made its determination, Ansah should honourably resign. We are prepared to hold more protests if she does not announce her exit from MEC," said Mtambo.

It an unanimous decision. All the five judges agreed with the ruling as read by Justice Healey Potani who was the lead judge for the five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court.

Court determines that fresh elections be held within 150 days (5 month). It has also determined that fresh elections consider 50+1 voting system.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

