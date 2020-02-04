Malawi: Court Orders Chilima Returns As Malawi Veep - Out Chimulirenji

Photo: Lameck Masina/VOA
Peter Mutharika addresses Malawi's Parliament as president on June 21, 2019.
3 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court in the presidential election nullification petition which has annulled the result of last year's presidential election, citing irregularities, and ordered a new one within 150 days, has ordered that former vice president Saulos Chilima should revert to his position essential removing the current veep Everton Chimulirenji elected with President Peter Mutharika in the cancelled vote.

UTM President Saulosi Chilima and his wife will resume duties as State vice-president-pic by Lisa Kadango

The panel of five judges ruled that the presidency will revert to the pre-May 2019 elections status.

With the ruling President Peter Mutharika will remain in office together with Chilima as President and Vice-President until the next elections.

