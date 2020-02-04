Kenya: Moi Dies at 95

Photo: Suleiman Mbatiah/Daily Nation
Former President Daniel arap Moi in Seguton, Nakuru (file photo).
4 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Former President Daniel Moi is dead, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced in a presidential proclamation.

He was 95 years old.

His death was confirmed by his press secretary Lee Njiru.

He passed away at night while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

"It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I announce the passing of a Great African Statesman, H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, the Second President of the Republic of Kenya. His Excellency the Former President passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on the early morning of this 4th February, 2020; in the presence of his family," president Kenyatta said in a statement.

Moi was president of Kenya for 24 years before relinquishing power in 2002 after Kenyans voted him out in a landslide victory for former President Mwai Kibaki.

He became president in 1978 following the death of Kenya's first president Jomo Kenyatta the same year.

More follows...

