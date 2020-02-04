Malawi: MCP, Utm Celebrate As Malawi Court Calls for Fresh Presidential Election

Photo: Lameck Masina/VOA
Peter Mutharika addresses Malawi's Parliament as president on June 21, 2019.
3 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party are holding night celebrations after the Constitution Court ruling overturned the election of incumbent President Peter Mutharika, in an unprecedented decision nullifying the results of May 2019 elections due to "irregularities".

Supporters of MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM's president Saulos Chilima have filled the streets of the locations in Lilongwe, cheering their support for the court's decision.

The case was being heard by a five-judge panel in the High Court in Lilongwe that was sitting as a Constitutional Court.

Right from the court, the supporters were chanting and praising judges for the landmark ruling.

It is the first election in Malawi's history to be overturned.

The ruling from the Constitution Court rendered the results of the presidential election "nullified", violating the constitution and thereby requiring a "fresh presidential election" to be conducted within 150 days.

As the decision was announced on Monday evening, crowds of jubilant opposition supporters outside the court broke out into cheers and political party chants.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

More on This
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
Judgment Day Set for Malawi Election Case
What You Need to Know About Malawi's Presidential Election Case
Opposition Leads Thousands In Post-Election Protest in Malawi
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Lagos Bans Commercial Motorcycles - Will It Last?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.