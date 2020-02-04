Somalia: Pentagon: US Forces Destroy 2 Terrorist Camps in Southern Somalia

Photo: Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood/U.S. Air National Guard
U.S. Army soldiers in Somalia in 2017.
4 February 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By VOA News

U.S. forces destroyed two al-Shabab compounds and killed at least one terrorist in a military operation in southern Somalia last month, the Pentagon announced Monday.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) carried out the attacks in coordination with Somali forces. The two compounds — one in Jamaame and the other in Jilib — were destroyed.

AFRICOM said it took "significant measures" to ensure no civilians were killed or wounded.

"We assess these compounds were used by al-Shabab militants to organize and plan violent terrorist actions against innocent Somali civilians," said Brig. Gen. Gregory Hadfield, AFRICOM deputy director of intelligence. "Operations to disrupt al-Shabab are needed to deny their ability to expand terrorism outside of Somalia, as we've recently seen in Kenya."

Al-Shabab terrorists attacked a military base in Kenya last month, killing a U.S. soldier and two civilian contractors.

Al-Shabab has been fighting for more than 10 years to set up a strict Islamic state in Somalia. It frequently carries out attacks in neighboring Kenya to retaliate for Kenyan forces entering Somalia in response to cross-border attacks.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Lagos Bans Commercial Motorcycles - Will It Last?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.