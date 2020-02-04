Kenya: Moral Cop Bans Four Local Radio Stations in School Vehicles

The CEO of Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Dr Ezekiel Mutua has banned the listening of four radio stations in school vehicles for airing unrated content in public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

The four local stations which Dr Mutua listed are Kiss FM, Classic 105, Radio Jambo and Ghetto Radio.

"We wish to inform the school administrator and parents that according to our broadcasting and monitoring unit, most radio stations are notorious for adult discussions in the morning," Dr Mutua said.

He appealed to school administrators to ensure their drivers do not turn on the said radio stations in their school buses, otherwise they will be arrested.

Dr Mutua also said PSVs plying Ngong Road, Mombasa Road, Lang'ata, Thika Road and Magadi Road are the most notorious in terms of exhibiting "pure pornography" content.

"Some matatus have become cinema theatres for offensive content and are destroying the youth, especially students. Some students leave home and roam around in these vehicles the whole day. We cannot have a section of society that completely disobeys the law daily and gets away with it. The number of road carnage caused by reckless driving is mainly as a result of indiscipline and impunity by the PSVs operators," he said.