Kenya: Vihiga Queens Coach Tips New Signings to Shine

Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah believes their new signings will help the team continue their dominance in the new season which starts on February 22.

The Women's Premier League champions bolstered their squad with four new players during the transfer window which closed on January 14.

And Alumirah said that the hardest part about recruiting new players to an already solid team is pleasing the newbies enough for them to see the worth of the team and motivating them to stick around.

The additions include, 15-year-old Sumeiyah Mwanakombo of Madira Girls High School, 18-year-old's Bridget Muhonja and Roda Wanyama as well as Christabel Odeya, with one international player also set to join.

"We are impressed with the new talent recruited for the team as we close in on them with more training sessions before signing the contracts. I hope they keep up with the good work and discipline since they will carry the team's name after signing," said Alumirah.

Vihiga Queens, who finished top last season with 79 points drawn from 26 wins, one loss and one draw, are expected to dominate this term.

Meanwhile, Kahawa Starlets, who were among the three teams that earned promotion to the top tier league alongside Society Empowerment Project (SEP) Oyugis and Nakuru Queens, have also signed four new players namely Christine Nakale Chitsunyu, Sophia Adhiambo, Nancy Chebet Kiptanui and Lucy Nang'unda Nato.

"We jumped over our first barrier fighting hard to get to the national league and now we are aiming to conquer our next challenge which is to maintain top ten position in the league," said Joseph Mwinzi, Kahawa Starlets coach.

He added that he has full confidence in the new signings and he will be counting on them to push the rest of the team to victory.