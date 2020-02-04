Kenya: Why Harambee Starlets Duo Have Not Travelled to Europe

3 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Harambee Starlets players Mwanalima "Dogo" Adam and Cynthia Shilwatso have yet to travel to Europe to complete their moves to various clubs due to visa delays.

Dogo is meant to head to Sweden for her trials with top-tier side Djugardens IF, which is based in Stockholm, while Shilwatso is set to complete a three-year deal with Spanish Division one side Logrono FC.

Twenty-two-year-old Adam, who also plies her trade with Women Premier League's side Thika Queens is still awaiting official clearance of her Visa, which has bought into the allocated trial time given from January 20 to 31.

"She will still be received by Djugardens IF scouts regardless of her given time elapsing. We have been in talks with the Swedish club and we are confident that she has not lost her opportunity," said Fredrick Chege, Thika Queens team manager.

Shilwatso is also facing the same fate as she also awaits official clearance to travel.

Meanwhile, Eldoret Falcon's defender Ruth Ingosi and goalkeeper Annedy Kundu arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday, flagging off their three-year-long contracts with Cypriot Women's Premier League side Lakatamia FC.

"We hit the ground running, starting training on Friday and mentally preparing ourselves for all the changes we will experience at the club this year," said Kundu.

Starlets midfielder Vivian Odhiambo also left for Portuguese Division two club Atlético Ourensia on January 24.

The twenty-one-year-old, who played for Gaspo in the Kenyan Women's Premier League, signed a one-year deal with the Portuguese club.

