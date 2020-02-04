Kenya: Bandari Will Be Back on Track After Cash Woes Are Sorted Out

opinion

Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Bandari. Fans should be ready for an exciting second half of the season after a turbulent four months.

I have made it clear in this column before that form is temporary but class is permanent. That is the reason why we did not get into panic mode when the team suffered eight straight loses.

Our players have been broke for the past two months. But this was a temporary setback which the management is dealing with. All players and the technical bench should be smiling all the way to the bank anytime this week once payment logistics are completed.

Pending December and January salaries will be settled and any bonuses that might have been accrued. Once this is done, then players should be in the correct frame of mind to concentrate on their fixtures.

Kenya Ports Authority, Bandari's sponsors, are determined to ensure the management board is more accountable and team-friendly.

A big announcement is expected this week on the change of guard at different levels. This is a breathe of fresh air for players.

I watched Bandari lose 3-0 to Gor Mahia last week under stand-in Coach Twahir Muhidin. It was Muhidin's first match of this season's Kenyan Premier League. In my honest opinion, the result didn't reflect what happened on the pitch.

Going by the standard of their game, Bandari deserved a better score. Bandari's one-all draw against Posta Rangers, who had to come from behind to salvage the 1-1 score in another match on Sunday, is a clear pointer that sooner than later the team will start grinding results.

Veteran Muhidin, no doubt one of the most decorated and respected coaches in local football, has been sharpening the team's striking force since taking over from suspended Bernard Mwalala.

This was evident during their midweek practice match against Kaloleni Stars whom they thrashed 10-0.

Wycliffe Ochomo, one of Kenya's deadliest goal getters is slowly returning to his former self with a hat-trick against Kaloleni, while David Kingatua and Moses Mudavadi, who had been sidelined for months for unclear reasons, are now getting some play time. They should be helpful in the remaining matches.

New recruit John Mwita, who was traded on a free move from disbanded Sony Sugar, finally found the back of the net and showed some glimpses of brilliance.

That should help the team through as we seek to return to the top three where we rightfully belong.

There is abundant talent in Bandari. The players only need guidance and proper positioning by the technical bench for the team to return to its winning ways.