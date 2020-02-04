Kenya: Blak Blad Savour Impala Slaying but Work Lies Ahead

Kenyatta University's Blak Blad team manager Oduor Kamlus has warned his charges to keep their focus in the battle to avoid relegation after they claimed their first victory against Impala Saracens in Kenya Cup on Saturday.

Blak Blad caused a major upset when they rallied from 12-6 behind at the break to stun visiting Impala Saracens 20-17 in a tight duel at Kenyatta University.

The victory, which was their third this season, enabled the varsity side to scale one place to ninth with 18 points, swapping places with struggling Kenya Harlequin, who lost to defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank 29-3 at the Den, Ruaraka.

Quins have 17 points from three wins and 10 losses, just like Blak Blad while Western Bulls and Kisumu, who are 11th and 12th with 13 and five points respectively, are in the relegation zone.

Blak Blad are now two places above the relegation line and will face Nondescript, Kisumu and Kabras Sugar in their remaining matches of the season.

It was a sweet revenge by the varsity lads after Impala had hammered them 57-9 in the first leg.

"It was a good victory and I would like to celebrate with my players. We have only beaten impala before in the local sevens circuit but not in Kenya Cup," said Oduor. "The victory eases the relegation pressure but the remaining matches are equally tough."

Impala still got a bonus point from the defeat for not losing by more than seven points. The Sarries stayed fourth in the log with 41 points from eight wins and five losses.

Kabras Sugar, who are chasing their second Kenya Cup title after their 2016 exploits, remained atop of the league standings with an improved tally of 69 points.

They once again downed Mwamba 56-13 at the Bullring, Kakamega, having also easily won the first leg 43-9 at Railway, Nairobi.

Kabras have 12 wins and a loss and cushioning them from second-placed KCB, who also have a similar number of wins and defeat.

As things look, Kabras and KCB, who have played each other in the last three consecutive finals, should claim the first two automatic places in the semi-finals.

The bankers affirmed their superiority against Quins, beating them once again after their 32-20 win in the first leg to bring their tally to 59 points, five off third-placed Homeboyz.

Homeboyz clinched their 11th win of the season, beating Nakuru once again 47-5 after their 15-10 exploits in the first leg.

The defeat saw Nakuru swap the fifth place with Menengai Oilers, who gored Western Bulls 43-17 in Nakuru. Oilers have 36 points while Nakuru are 33 to tentative occupy sixth place, the last semi-final playoff slot.

Mwamba are seventh with 29 points followed by Nondies on 21.