Kenya: Bandari Appoint New Chairman

3 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Bandari Football Club have announced William Kipkemboi Ruto as chairman with a view to improving dwindling performance of the club.

In a letter to all Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) General Managers, KPA managing Director Daniel Manduku has appointed William Kipkemboi Ruto as the new Bandari Football Club chairman with immediate effect.

Ruto, who is KPA's General Manager Operations and harbour Master, takes over from former Kenya Ferry Services Managing Director Musa Hassan Musa who has been sacked.

"Following the performance of the KPA-sponsored Bandari Football Club, and the same has been wanting in the recent past, it's the desire of the KPA family that the gains in performance posted by the club in the earlier part of the season are sustained for the future. This can only be achieved in an environment where the club activities are well managed and the players get motivated to maintain the high performance level. In this respect I'm convinced that it is time that I introduce changes in the management of the club. In this regard therefore, I appoint William Kipkemboi Ruto as chairman with immediate effect," the letter signed by Manduku said in part.

Ruto thanked Manduku for trusting him with the role and promised to do everything possible to turn around the club's fortunes.

"I want to sincerely thank Manduku for trusting me with this herculean task of guiding this great club and I believe I'm equal to task and will work very closely with other board of trustee's members to ensure this is achieved," said Ruto who will be deputized by KPA head of Cooperate affairs Bernard Osero said.

KPA board member Twaha Mbarak on behalf of other members welcomed Ruto's appointment and predicted that the changes will yield positive results.

Bandari has been struggling to return to its glory days in the first leg of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) but this has not been forthcoming.

The rain started beating the dockers after they were bundled out of Caf Confederation Cup following a 2-5 aggregate loss to Horoya AC from Guinea in the play-off.

Since then, Bandari lost eight consecutive league matches which culminated into the suspension of head coach Bernard Mwalala who was replaced by veteran Twahir Muhidin.

The changes are therefore coming at the beginning of the second leg which Bandari opened with a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers in Narok at the weekend.

Bandari are ranked 11th in the league with 19 points, just eight above the relegation zone.

