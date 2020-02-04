Kenya: KHF Urged to Maintain National Team

3 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenyan international goalkeeper Tyrus Agunda, has urged Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) to maintain the national men's team that finished bottom in the recently concluded Africa Olympics qualifiers in Tunisia.

Agunda, who is set to depart for Rwanda this week to complete his two years contract with the Rwanda Police side, said it's through such arrangement that the team will gel ahead of future international events.

"The issue of disbanding a team and assembling new players every other time an event comes up kills momentum and growth of the team. This squad is young and I believe if it's retained and fielded in events they will come of age and start performing well," said Agunda during a KHF national league match at Kaloleni grounds, Nairobi on Sunday.

"We had hoped for a better performance. While our aspiration for the sole Olympic ticket was far-fetched, we had hoped to book one of the six slots for next year's World Championship but once again it fell by way side and that shows how teams have improved. We need to do things right and otherwise we will always lag behind."

Agunda, who has previously played for National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), remained optimistic his contract will be renewed by the Rwandese side at the end of the season in August.

"The new season begins on February 15. In the previous three seasons, I have emerged the most valuable player and I hope that will be considered because I still want to play for them. Rwanda's league is competitive and I'm really learning a lot," said Agunda.

Meanwhile, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) opened their KHF national women's league campaign with 27-23 win against Mt Kenya University (MKU) Thika on Sunday.

KDF had not played any match since the season begun last August.

Josephine Kerubo top scored for the soldiers with 11 goals while Sarah Wasike and Diana Kariru added six apiece. Charity Mida and Diana Kerubo scored four goals each for the losers.

In other matches played at the same venue, Makueni Bees beat University of Nairobi 34-24 as St Paul's University settled for a 26-26 draw against Inspired Boys.

Solomon Kimulonza scored seven goals for the varsity side while Amos Okwako scored nine goals for the students.

