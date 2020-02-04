Kenya: FKF Unveil New Electoral Board

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has commenced the process of conducting repeat branch and national polls before the March 30 deadline set by world governing body, Fifa.

FKF's Chief Executive Barry Otieno Monday unveiled the new Electoral board, which is set to conduct the fresh exercise, at Kandanda House, Nairobi.

The eight-member board was adopted during the FKF's Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 28.

It replaces the board chaired by Professor Edwin Wamukoya which was disbanded after the Sports Disputes Tribunal nullified the county/branch elections held last year.

"Elections are a process and we have set deadlines to complete these exercise as required by Fifa. We have tried our best to fulfill all the requirements by the SDT," explained Otieno.

The board will be chaired by communication expert Kentice Tikolo, Patrick Onyango who is a sports management consultant at Fifa, prominent media personality Ali Hassan Kauleni and former referee Alfred Ndinya.

Others are Samuel Karanja, Rachel Muthoga, Elaine Mbugua and Andrew Mudibo.

"We are confident of conducting a free and fair process. We urge the public to support us because mainly it is the welfare of the footballers, referees and coaches at stake. They deserve a conducive environment to work," said Tikolo.

The board, which will be based at the federation's Goal Project offices, is mandated to conduct nominations of all candidates at branch and national level, conduct the elections and listen to appeals.