Kenya: Njoroge Wins KAGC Series Opener

Kenya Railway Golf Club's Samuel Njoroge over the weekend fired two identical rounds of level par 72 each for a tournament aggregate of level par 144 to clinch the Mt Kenya Golf Championship title.

The was first event in the 2020 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series at the par 72 Nyeri Golf Club course.

During the opening round, the plus three handicap Njoroge dropped two shots at the front nine, then birdied the 14th and 16th at the back nine for his first level par 72.

In day two, the country's top amateur golfer birdied the 10th and 15th against bogeys on the 11th and 16th holes for his second 72.

He won by the narrow margin of one shot from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort's Simon Njogu, who started well firing the tournament's lowest round of two under par 70 in the first round, though he bogeyed three holes in the first nine of the closing round for three over par 75 and a two rounds total of 145 to settle for the runner up prize.

Thika Sports Club's Peter Rimui posted 73 and 74 for 147 gross to finish in third place, with Kiambu's Karanga Mwaura and Muthaiga's Mutahi Kibugu tying for fourth place on 149.

At Ruiru Sports Club, high handicapper Mwangi Wahome playing off handicap 28, carded 23 and 19 for 42 points to claim the overall prize in the Engineer A.K. Wainaina golf tournament, where John Njenga on 39 points was the men winner. He won by one point from club captain Peter Mwaura and third placed Ciira Kiiyukia.

In the ladies section, Veronica Mwaura returned 36 points to win by one point from Teresiah Wainaina, while Caroline Njeru on 34 points was third.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The nines went to David Kabera on 21 and Joseph Wambugu, who posted 19 points and the sponsors winner was Maina Ruo on 36 points.

In the guest category, Nicholas Kamau posted 39 points, while in the subsidiary category, Veronica Mwaura and Ben Kanyi won the nearest to pin prizes and taking the longest drive awards were Isaac Nguku and Pauline Mungai.

At Limuru Country Club, the January Babies tournament was won by Edward Dow with a score of 41 points, winning by three points from men winner Santosh Dhunguna and second placed Dennis Maara, who both had carded 38 points.

Taking the ladies top prize was Ruth Omwansa with 33 points, followed in second place by Bernice Ng'inja on 28 after beating Grace Kimeria on countback. The nines went to L.Kimotho on 20 and and R. Singh also with 20 points.

In the guest category, Muthaiha's Martin Wanyoike carded 32 points to beat A. Mussaji on countback as K. Maina on 34 led the sponsors.