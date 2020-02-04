Botswana: Ministry Confirms 5 Coronavirus Suspects

Gaborone — Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed that there are five suspected cases of Coronavirus presenting with flu-like symptoms.

"These are suspected cases since they presented symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection such as fever, cough, fatigue and headache," a press release from the ministry says, adding that all the five suspected cases arrived at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SKIA) and were picked at different times and isolated at a designated health facility to awaiting laboratory results since January 30.

The release states that the specimen have been sent to the regional reference laboratory in South Africa.

Minister Dr Lemogang Kwape and the World Health Organization (WHO) country representative, Dr Josephine Namboze, on Friday, visited the designated isolation health facility in Gaborone to assess the level of preparedness and motivate staff.

The public is advised to continue exercising precaution towards the prevention of coronavirus such as personal hygiene.

In addition, the release says the ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with WHO and will keep the public updated.

For further information public members are advised to visit the nearest health facility or call 3632273, 3632756, 3632757 between 7:30am and 10pm. There after people can call 997.

<i>Source : Ministry of Health and Wellness</i>