Botswana: Ministry Confirms 5 Coronavirus Suspects

2 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed that there are five suspected cases of Coronavirus presenting with flu-like symptoms.

"These are suspected cases since they presented symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection such as fever, cough, fatigue and headache," a press release from the ministry says, adding that all the five suspected cases arrived at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SKIA) and were picked at different times and isolated at a designated health facility to awaiting laboratory results since January 30.

The release states that the specimen have been sent to the regional reference laboratory in South Africa.

Minister Dr Lemogang Kwape and the World Health Organization (WHO) country representative, Dr Josephine Namboze, on Friday, visited the designated isolation health facility in Gaborone to assess the level of preparedness and motivate staff.

The public is advised to continue exercising precaution towards the prevention of coronavirus such as personal hygiene.

In addition, the release says the ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with WHO and will keep the public updated.

For further information public members are advised to visit the nearest health facility or call 3632273, 3632756, 3632757 between 7:30am and 10pm. There after people can call 997.

<i>Source : Ministry of Health and Wellness</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Lagos Bans Commercial Motorcycles - Will It Last?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.