Botswana: Elephants Reach Southern Botswana

30 January 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Baleseng Batlotleng

Gaborone — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks is on high alert following the spotting of some elephants in the Kgatleng and Kweneng districts.

Speaking in an interview at Mopipiwaditshwakga lands near Kgope in the Kweneng District, an official of the department, Ms Mercy Munyadzwe, said some elephants were spotted at Mantshwabisi cattlepost last week.

She said within a day they were reported around Hatsalatladi area still in Kweneng and on Monday this week, they were reported at Mosaditshwene gate and around Dikgonnye and Kgope areas.

Quizzed on whether it was the same head of elephants roaming around, she said Botswana Police Service Air Arm had since been engaged for aerial support and in order to get exact figures of the animals.

She said initially three elephants were spotted but the department had since lost track of one which it was still searching for.

Elephants were a common sight in unfamiliar territories especially during rainy seasons, said Ms Munyadzwe.

The home range of elephants is the Nxai Pan in Boteti and areas such as Khutse Game Reserve while the Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve is a spillover due to large populations.

Botswana is sitting on the biggest elephant population in the continent estimated between 130 000 and 200 000.

They are constantly roaming northern Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia depending on climatic conditions.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Lagos Bans Commercial Motorcycles - Will It Last?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.