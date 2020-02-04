Kenya: Tikolo to Chair New FKF Electoral Board

Nairobi — Former Wazito FC board chairperson Kentice Tikolo has been tasked with chairing the newly inaugurated Football Kenya Federation electoral board which will be tasked with organizing the Federation's repeat polls.

Tikolo had been appointed alongside lawyer Patrick Onyango, journalist Ali Hassan Kauleni, former referee Alfred Ndinya and Samuel Karanja to the board by the FKF Executive Committee and the decision approved by the Special General Meeting last week.

"We are taking this electoral process very seriously and will ensure that it is credible and transparent," Tikolo said after the board was introduced to the media by FKF CEO Barry Otieno.

With a deadline to have the elections conducted by March 30 set by FIFA, the board's immediate task will be coming up with an electoral timeline, something they say will be done by this Friday.

The Federation was forced to head back into the polls after the Sports Disputes Tribunal nullified the sub branch and branch elections which had preceded the national elections last year.

Among the issues raised by petitioners at the tribunal were the constitution of the board as well as the electoral code which was argued to have been passed without public participation.

The Federatio went back to the delegates with a new code and a new board which was passed at the Special General Meeting last week, paving way for the beginning of a new process.