Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigerians in Chinese Wuhan Province Seek Govt's Help for Immediate Evacuation

4 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NiDO), East China Chapter and the Association of Nigerians in Wuhan, have called on the Federal Government to immediately evacuate them from Wuhan, China following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

They made the call in a joint statement by Mr Elijah Odii, President, NiDO East China and Mr Okoye Chiamaka, Acting President, Association of Nigerians in Wuhan, on Monday in Abuja.

The groups stated that 65 Nigerians, including children, reside in Wuhan, the epicentre of the 2019 new Coronavirus.

The groups, however, debunked the news circulating in several media and social media platforms that Nigerians at the epicentre of the epidemic had not indicated interest to be evacuated.

They made it clear that their desire for evacuation had been their position since they began engagements with the Embassy of Nigeria in Beijing.

"We write in support and on behalf of Nigerians living in Wuhan and other Nigerians under the umbrella body of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NiDO) East China Chapter.

"We had sent a letter to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Wednesday, Jan. 29, requesting for evacuation.

"We hereby wish to reiterate this request and seize this opportunity to debunk the fake news currently circulating on social media and on some notable mainstream media outlets.

"It is not true that Nigerians at the epicentre of this epidemic had not indicated interest to be evacuated.

"The desire for evacuation has been our stance since we commenced engagements with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Beijing," they stated.

The groups further stated that since the epidemic struck and began to spread, Nigerians in China had kept strengthening community engagement efforts.

They explained that as a result of the lockdown in Wuhan and some other cities in China, some Nigerians had not been able to procure food items.

They added that some others already ran out of the financial means to procure food, having spent money on unplanned prevention kits.

The group said that parents were also worried on how to cope if any of their children fell ill at this moment when visiting hospitals was a dangerous idea.

They said that their relatives back home were also worried over their welfare and highly hopeful that the Federal Government would provide for them all necessary diplomatic support.

"We believe that the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will make plans in tandem with our requests.

"For this, we are hopeful of prompt actions to address the concerns and welfare of Nigerians in Wuhan and China in these desperate times," the groups said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that contrary to the group's claim, NIDCOM however, denied receiving any letter seeking for assistance from the group

NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the organisation never received any letter from any group from China.(NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.