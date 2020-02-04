South Africa: How a Town Called George Is Tackling Alcohol, Tobacco and Substance Abuse

Something remarkable is happening. About five hours drive from Cape Town, in a town called George; alcohol, tobacco and drug addicts are coming together as activists to stop the damages caused by substances in their communities. This network of activists, social workers and healthcare practitioners have a multifaceted plan that could be the game-changer in the fight against substance use....
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability