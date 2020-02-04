Eritrea: Tree Planting Popular Campaign in Massawa

3 February 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — Tree planting activities are being conducted in the port city of Massawa in connection with 30th anniversary of the commemoration of Operation Fenkel.

According to Mr. Solomon Araya, head of forestation unit, the tree planting campaign is being conducted in cooperation of all institutions and includes substituting salty soil by fertile soil, proper fertilization as well as planting big tree seedlings and flowers throughout the port city of Massawa.

The report also indicated that water pipe lines at Tiwalet Martyrs' Statue have been fully renovated.

Mr. Solomon stating the significance of trees and flowers in redressing the environment called on residents and stakeholders to reinforce participation in the tree seedlings planting and follow up for their safety.

