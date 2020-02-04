South Africa: How to Stifle Corruption in the Mining Sector

opinion

The mining industry remains vulnerable to corruption, particularly in Africa where a lack of legal frameworks and government capacity to enforce regulations governing the sector exacerbates the opportunity for rent-seeking by corrupt individuals. But it can be controlled.

"Rent-seeking", often referred to interchangeably with corruption, is the effort to acquire access to, or control over, opportunities for private gain. In the mining sector in Africa, opportunities for rent-seeking remain rife as officials from government and private companies seek to take advantage of a policy environment with vague or overly restrictive laws, high tax and customs rates, price and foreign exchange controls.

Corruption in the mining sector has negative consequences for communities and the environment, as well as the economic well-being of entire countries. When companies take short cuts and officials turn a blind eye to violations of the law, the effects, particularly in extractive industries such as mining, can be disastrous and far-reaching.

From the perspective of investors, corruption limits the ability of mining houses to run their operations optimally. For governments, high levels of corruption are associated with lower levels of investment and economic growth, natural resource exploitation and political instability. And for affected communities, rent-extraction prevents access to...