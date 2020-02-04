South Africa: Platinum Belt Unrest - Joint Ops Centre to Open Soon

analysis

The eastern limb of South Africa's platinum belt is seething with unrest. The Minerals Council said in 2019 it planned to set up a joint operations centre with the police there to monitor unrest and hopefully nip it in the bud. It now appears the centre will open in March.

The Limpopo town of Burgersfort is set to host a joint operations centre, a partnership between the police and the mining industry, in one of SA's most volatile regions. The Minerals Council said on Monday 3 February at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, that the centre, which is being set up in a former clinic, should go live from early March.

"It has been a bit of a slow start; we had hoped to have it opened last year," said Tebello Chabana, the senior executive for public affairs and transformation at the Minerals Council. "We know the hot spots and will have cameras in place to help gather intelligence that the police can use."

"Engagement forums" are also being rolled out in the area. The forums are like a community outreach programme where residents will presumably have a chance to air their grievances.

