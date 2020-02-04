Tanzania: Count On Our Support, Kairuki Tells Investors

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office in charge of investment, Ms Angellah Kairuki, has reassured investors in Coast Region that the government would continue to address challenges they face, in a move geared towards stimulating growth and development of the industrial sector.

"The fifth phase government under the stewardship of President John Magufuli is committed to transform Tanzania into a medium size and industrial base economy by 2025," Minister Kairuki said here recently.

Speaking after touring the Kibaha-based Global Packaging Factory owned by a Tanzanian, Joseph Wasonga, Ms Kairuki said she was impressed by the quality of products manufactured there, saying the government was working on the challenges to ensure that the business environment was conducive and attractive for investors.

"You are doing a good job and this can be reflected also in the government's commitment in creating a conducive environment suitable for investors. I am happy to hear that you are comply with tax regulations," she remarked.

The minister said it was an undeniable fact that, the fifth phase government recognized the importance of investors in building the country's economy and that was why it had been encouraging and attracting more investments into economic sectors.

While at Global Packaging Factory, the minister was briefed on different measures taken by the management to ensure it contributes significantly to the economy and bridges the gap of employment among Tanzanians.

"We are going to work very closely with all investors countrywide. I take also this opportunity to encourage Tanzanians with capital to venture into industries and support the government's industrial drive," she said.

Earlier, the factory's Managing Director, Mr Benno Mwitumba, told the minister that the board and management of the factory noted the performance of the fifth phase government and mega projects undertaken speak for themselves.

"The construction of Rufiji Hydro-electric power capable to produce 2,115 Megawatts and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) were testimonies on the government's commitment to transform the country's economy," Mr Mwitumba said.

He said completion of the Rufiji project would be a panacea for industries and that Coast Region, particularly Global Packing Factory, was set to benefit from the power project and expand further.

"We are behind the president and we heartedly support him in realizing his dreams come true," Mr Mwitumba said, thanking the minister for his tour of the factory, saying it meant a lot for workers, management and the board.