Zimbabwe: Bogus Soldier Enjoys Free Ride On Army Bus for One Year

A 33 year-old Harare man landed himself into trouble with the law when he lied he was a serviceman with the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) so he could enjoy free transport on an army bus for the whole of 2019 as well as receive free medication from ZNA health facilities.

For his dishonest behaviour, Christopher Madanhi was slapped with a $300 fine or 30 days in jail upon failure to pay the fine.

He told court in mitigation, that he was not aware what he was doing was an offence.

Madanhi also told court that he was doing it to assist his family after he appeared before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa Monday.

The complainant in this case was the state being represented by Billie Rwizi, a ZNA officer currently stationed at Josiah Magamba Tongogara Barracks.

According to court papers, Madanhi is employed at Filler Zone, in Msasa and resides in Eastview.

Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that for the whole of last year, the daring man would go to work using a ZNA bus while misrepresenting he was an army officer.

"Circumstances are that since the whole year of 2019 to January 2020, the accused person used to board a ZNA bus for free," said the prosecutor.

Madanhi ran out of luck on January 31 2020, when went to Garison Logistics Camp, an army hospital to seek medical attention.

The accused then failed to supply the force number and his official rank resulting in him being arrested.