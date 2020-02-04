Zimbabwe: Telecel Workers Down Tools As Firm's Operational Troubles Mount

4 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Workers at the country's smallest mobile telecommunications service provider, Telecel Zimbabwe Monday downed tools in protest over poor network efficiency coupled with poor resourcing within the troubled entity.

The industrial action becomes the first incident of that magnitude within the country's communications sector in recent times.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Business, Communications and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general, David Mhambare said the firm's employees have reached a point where their work has been hampered by critical shortages of raw material.

"This industrial action does not have anything to do with workers' salaries despite the fact that they are the least paid in the sector. What we are simply crying for are resources to use in our day to day work because shortages have reached alarming levels," he said.

He further revealed that the company's key software has not been updated and since January no receipts have been issued.

Most transactions are being carried out on a manual basis while technicians do not have any fuel to carry out their business.

"As we speak, Telecel's network coverage is not exceeding 15 % with areas such as Masvingo, Beitbridge, Chinhoyi and Nkayi going without any signal. Most Telecel offices are not even relying on their own networks to conduct business as they have to use other service providers like Econet and NetOne," Mhambare said.

Telecel Zimbabwe's chief executive officer, Angeline Vere over the matter were fruitless.

The latest developments come at a time when the company has found operational problems mount to a point of threatening the viability of the mobile services provider.

Last year, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) reported Telecel's subscribers went down from 1.080. 606 to 1.027.445 registering a 4.9 % decline in the second quarter of 2019.

This is despite the fact that Econet and NetOne subscriber bases grew 1.3% and 6.1% respectively.

Telecel was the only mobile operator to record a decline in active subscriptions.

It is believed that the Telecel board is unhappy with Vere's performance especially her failure to put together a recovery plan to salvage the nation's third largest mobile operator after years of below par performance.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Lagos Bans Commercial Motorcycles - Will It Last?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.