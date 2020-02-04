Zimbabwe: Togarepi Speaks On Matutu, Tsenengamu Corrupt List

4 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Pupurai Togarepi has sided with underfire Youth League leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu while trashing the organ's tweet which distanced the party from the duo's name and shame list.

Yesterday, Matutu and Tsenengamu who said they were representing themselves shocked many when they addressed the press and named three business people they claim are behind the economic mess in the country.

The youth league later said the duo's action had nothing to do with the party but Togarepi said the message was coming from a shadowy Twitter grouping.

@HeraldZimbabwe should not attempt to drive a wedge in the Zanu-PF Youth League by extracting news from shadowy twitter groups. I hope the paper will correct its dubious story without delay unless there are ulterior motives.Our position : No to corruption in all its manifestation," said Togarepi.

Tsenengamu and Matutu accused named business people of bleeding the economy using their proximity to higher authorities.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.