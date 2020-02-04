Zimbabwe: Togarepi Speaks On Matutu, Tsenengamu Corrupt List

Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Pupurai Togarepi has sided with underfire Youth League leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu while trashing the organ's tweet which distanced the party from the duo's name and shame list.

Yesterday, Matutu and Tsenengamu who said they were representing themselves shocked many when they addressed the press and named three business people they claim are behind the economic mess in the country.

The youth league later said the duo's action had nothing to do with the party but Togarepi said the message was coming from a shadowy Twitter grouping.

@HeraldZimbabwe should not attempt to drive a wedge in the Zanu-PF Youth League by extracting news from shadowy twitter groups. I hope the paper will correct its dubious story without delay unless there are ulterior motives.Our position : No to corruption in all its manifestation," said Togarepi.

Tsenengamu and Matutu accused named business people of bleeding the economy using their proximity to higher authorities.