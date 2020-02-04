Zimbabwe: Mteki Receives Death Threats

4 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Presidential aspirant in the 2018 harmonised elections, Bryn Mteki, has claimed that he received death threats from one of his employees after he lodged a police complaint over the way they were mishandling his business affairs.

Mteki, who recently rejoined the ruling Zanu PF party, took Kelvin Tapera, Belinda Toro, Charles Mutusva, Oline Musuwo and Cleopas Madzemwa (who is Toro's husband) to the Harare provincial magistrates' court where the employees denied ever threatening Mteki and another complainant, Tonderai Nyagunzu.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa said on January 24 at around 3:30pm, the five went to Mteki's BrynBands offices in Harare, intending to serve him with papers prepared by their lawyer detailing their grievances against him.

Mteki is said to have refused to entertain them. Allegations are that Tapera then started shouting at Nyagunzu before Toro allegedly threatened him by saying "unofira mahara. Ndiwe wakatisungisa uye tichapedzerana (You are going to die. You caused our arrest and we will deal with you)."

The court heard all the five charged towards Nyagunzu, forcing him to close his screen door. It is said after hearing the noise, Mteki came out of his shop to see what was taking place.

One of the five is alleged to have poured beer on Mteki in a fit of anger.

Madzemwa is said to have shouted at Mteki saying: "Ndiwe munhu watiri kuda, wakacreator macharges kuti vanhu vasungwe and uri kuseenzesa Tonderai mahara, mese muchafira mahara (You are the person we want to deal with. You caused our arrest on false charges)."

Through their actions, the five were said to be in violation of their bail conditions as they had other pending cases against Mteki before the same court.

They are expected to be back in court on February 18 for trial.

