Zimbabwe: Seedco Downbeat Over Volume Decline

4 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Enacy Mapakame

Seed manufacturing giant, Seed Co Limited, is downbeat of its sales volumes for the current financial year due to a host of economic challenges currently obtaining, key among them inflationary pressures resulting in waning disposable incomes.

Already, Seed Co has recorded depressed volumes for its half year to September 30, 2019, as volumes went down 46 percent on the back of non-recurrence of early maize seed sales made in the comparative period. On the positive the group, however, swung back to the black posting $34,4 million profit for the half year from a $29,1 million loss in the same period last year.

"The outlook remains highly unpredictable due the current harsh economic environment. The company's sales volumes are expected to close the current financial year lower than prior year due to challenges (in the economy)" said Seed Co in a trading update for the third quarter and nine months to December 31, 2019.

For both the third quarter and nine months period, Seed Co Limited, experienced a reduction in sales volumes as the market continued to battle an array of economic challenges such as waning disposable incomes together with unfavourable weather forecasts.

During the third quarter, volumes fell 3 percent, while for the nine months the decline was 24 percent compared to same period in the prior year.

According to the seed making giant, Government also reduced its seed uptake. Government is a key customer for seed making firms to sustain its various projects such as the Presidential Input Scheme and Command Agriculture.

"The reduction in sales volumes in both the 3rd quarter and 9 months was mainly due to low onset of the season and unfavourable weather forecasts, which discouraged farmers from purchasing seed, negative impact of low disposable income (and) reduced Government uptake of our seed," said the group.

The country has also been battling energy challenges, which had a knock on effect on the agriculture sector.

Farmers across the country were also affected by fuel shortages that hampered land preparations for the current season, while erratic electricity water supplies also incapacitated wheat farmers from growing the crop under irrigation.

Meanwhile, the group is continuing with its project for construction of a state of the art artificial maize seed drying plant at its Stapleford complex.

Seed Co indicated the construction work was progressing with equipment already delivered from Denmark although progress in construction is slower than originally anticipated due to funding challenges.

Despite the economic challenges, Seed Co is one of the stocks projected to survive the turbulence due to the strategic nature of its product while foreign exposure through its regional investments will also add to its allure.

"The company will also bank on its regional associate investment, Seed Co International Limited for real capital preservation and earnings," said Seed Co.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.