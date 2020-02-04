Zimbabwe: Mbire District Has Massive Irrigation Potential - Shiri

4 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mbire District is still lagging behind in terms of economic development, but is a "mini paradise" with massive potential in irrigation, as well as crocodile and fish farming, a Cabinet minister has said.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri made the remarks in Mbire during a visit by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga last week.

Cde Shiri said fish and crocodile farming were ideal in Kanyemba because of high temperatures there.

"Kanyemba has a lot to offer," he said. "People can invest in fisheries and there is plenty of water for fish ponds. Zimbabwe currently consumes about two kilogrammes of fish per person per year compared to Tanzania which consumes about 16kg, and South Africa and China which consume 56kg per person per year. Crocodile farming is suitable here because temperatures are high and range around 40 degrees Celsius. Fish and crocodiles grow faster under warm conditions and there is no reason why people in the country are not major consumers of fish."

Cde Shiri said Kanyemba had stretches of virgin land suitable for agriculture and the soils were fertile. The people are sparsely populated and they can be resettled to create more organised agriculture.

"Water is in abundance, the irony of it is that water levels in Kariba are low yet Kafuwe, Luangwa and Zumbo rivers downstream of Kariba are flooded," said Cde Shiri. "We can take advantage and extract the water to develop massive irrigation schemes.

"A lot of crops can do well here including rice, citrus, mangoes, sugar cane, cassava, lychees, pineapples, bananas, the list is endless. This is a mini paradise."

He added that Kanyemba has potential in tourism and people co-exist with animals.

"We can invite professional hunters to come under the Campfire programme," said Cde Shiri. "There is a place called Seven Baobabs where one of the Monomotapa kings is buried. This area is well known for petrified wood, a phenomenon whereby trees transition to stone through the mineralisation process. Its unique to Kanyemba, probably it is going to be the eighth wonder of the world.

"It is in this place that we have an over two million years old dinosaur spoor in the Cheore mountain. We also have reminisce of the slave holding bay, this is something of interest to us, especially those whose forefathers went through that terrifying experience."

Kanyemba is a potential trade and commerce centre and will provide the shortest route into central Africa, cutting the route by 600km when compared to using the Churundu Road, said Cde Shiri.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.