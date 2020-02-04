Tanzania: Action Sought to Rescue Tobacco Sector

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Industry, Trade and Environment Committee has tasked the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to fully intervene and subsequently rescue the country's tobacco industry which is burdened by destructive pests, among other challenges.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Sadiq Murad, argued that the tobacco industry was in crisis, with both factories and growers in Morogoro and Tabora regions reportedly suffering from an extraordinary decline in production.

Production of tobacco declined from at least 105 million kilograms in 2013 to 93 million kilograms in 2014. In 2015, production reached 72million kilograms but decreased to 60 million kilograms in 2016 and 50.5 million kilograms in 2017, according to government figures.

"FCC must ensure that the tobacco crop survives rather than perishes," he said during a half-day workshop with the authority.

FCC was briefing parliamentarians on the performance of the commission over the last four years of President John Magufuli's administration.

According to the Chair, with the government pushing for an industrial economy, it remains imperative to promote fair competition in both sectors.

The committee also expressed concern over unending trade disputes among Kariakoo business people.

"There is absolutely no fair play at Kariakoo. We have further tasked the commission to uphold public awareness campaigns on counterfeit and substandard goods in the market," Murad told reporters shortly after the meeting with FCC management.

FCC Director-General Dr John Mduma acknowledged challenges facing the tobacco industry, saying: "We have held discussions with the tobacco board in an attempt to understand the challenge."

He said the commission will hold a meeting with the stakeholders in line with its duty.

"Our duty is to promote and protect effective competition in trade and commerce and to protect consumers from unfair and misleading market conduct."

He said during the Magufuli administration, the commission had successfully advanced its operations, forging collaboration with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) to create public awareness as well as seizing counterfeit products that slow market competitions.

Meanwhile, FCC Director of Research and Advocacy Dr Allan Mlulla seized the opportunity to call on the general public to take all precautions over counterfeit and substandard goods that come in the name of "cheap products."

He said affordability can be extremely more costly not only to a consumer but the nation at large; that all players must join forces to ensure that the battle against counterfeit and substandard goods succeeds.