Tanzania: Action Sought to Rescue Tobacco Sector

25 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Industry, Trade and Environment Committee has tasked the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to fully intervene and subsequently rescue the country's tobacco industry which is burdened by destructive pests, among other challenges.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Sadiq Murad, argued that the tobacco industry was in crisis, with both factories and growers in Morogoro and Tabora regions reportedly suffering from an extraordinary decline in production.

Production of tobacco declined from at least 105 million kilograms in 2013 to 93 million kilograms in 2014. In 2015, production reached 72million kilograms but decreased to 60 million kilograms in 2016 and 50.5 million kilograms in 2017, according to government figures.

"FCC must ensure that the tobacco crop survives rather than perishes," he said during a half-day workshop with the authority.

FCC was briefing parliamentarians on the performance of the commission over the last four years of President John Magufuli's administration.

According to the Chair, with the government pushing for an industrial economy, it remains imperative to promote fair competition in both sectors.

The committee also expressed concern over unending trade disputes among Kariakoo business people.

"There is absolutely no fair play at Kariakoo. We have further tasked the commission to uphold public awareness campaigns on counterfeit and substandard goods in the market," Murad told reporters shortly after the meeting with FCC management.

FCC Director-General Dr John Mduma acknowledged challenges facing the tobacco industry, saying: "We have held discussions with the tobacco board in an attempt to understand the challenge."

He said the commission will hold a meeting with the stakeholders in line with its duty.

"Our duty is to promote and protect effective competition in trade and commerce and to protect consumers from unfair and misleading market conduct."

He said during the Magufuli administration, the commission had successfully advanced its operations, forging collaboration with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) to create public awareness as well as seizing counterfeit products that slow market competitions.

Meanwhile, FCC Director of Research and Advocacy Dr Allan Mlulla seized the opportunity to call on the general public to take all precautions over counterfeit and substandard goods that come in the name of "cheap products."

He said affordability can be extremely more costly not only to a consumer but the nation at large; that all players must join forces to ensure that the battle against counterfeit and substandard goods succeeds.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.