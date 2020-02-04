South Africa: Van Der Westhuizen to Ref Stormers V Bulls Derby

4 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Local referee Marius van der Westhuizen will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and Bulls at Newlands.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:15.

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots Egon Seconds and Divan Uys, with Joey Klaaste-Salmans the television match official (TMO).

South Africa's Jaco Peyper will be the referee for the earlier game between the Lions and Reds at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (15:05).

Peyper will be assisted by countrymen Cwengile Jadezweni and Griffin Colbe, with Marius Jonker on TMO duty.

Meanwhile on Friday, Australia's Angus Gardner will be the referee for the Sharks' clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin (08:05 SA time).

Gardner will be assisted by New Zealanders Paul Williams and James Doleman, with Chris Hart the TMO.

The other South African involvement this weekend sees AJ Jacobs referee Saturday's match between the Waratahs and Blues in Newcastle (10:15 SA time) and Rasta Rasivhenge in charge of the Jaguares v Hurricanes contest in Buenos Aires (23:40 SA time on Saturday).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

