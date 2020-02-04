Zimbabwe: 10 Community Radio Stations On the Cards

4 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Leonard Ncube in Binga

Government is working on establishing 10 new community radio stations countrywide in the first quarter to empower marginalised communities through universal access to information.

The pilot project is targeting communities whose languages are not at present "on air", with Binga and Hwange being the only two districts to benefit in Matabeleland North.

Other stations will be in Plumtree and Gwanda in Matabeleland South as well as stations in Shamva, Chikombedzi, Chipinge, Nyanga and Chimanimani.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) are hosting community radio sensitisation workshops.

BAZ is waiting for the gazetting of regulations and revision of the broadcasting frequency plan while the licensing authority will be calling for applications soon.

Speaking in Binga yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Nick Mangwana, who was represented by the Chief Director from his office, Mr Chrispen Makoni, said Government seeks to grow the broadcasting industry to higher levels.

Mr Mangwana said some communities lag behind in terms of development communication owing to the cost of newspapers and unavailability of broadcasting frequency in their localities.

Binga hardly accesses local broadcasting stations as it relies on foreign radio especially from Zambia.

Mr Mangwana said Government had also made strides in ensuring that communities receive radio signals with six national and 10 commercial stations in place.

He said Binga was chosen to preserve the Tonga language, culture, identity and spearhead community development.

Deputy Director in Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo's office Mr Tapera Mugoriya said community radio stations will go a long way in ensuring that remote communities stay in touch.

He said a local radio station in Binga will be used to market tourism, fishing and culture while also uniting people.

Government will assist communities with radio infrastructure and support for operations and training.

Chief Sikalenge of Binga said the development is a welcome initiative which will bring pride to the district.

Binga business community member Mr Pilate Dube and resident Mr Sam Sibanda said a community radio was long overdue and vowed to support the initiative.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.