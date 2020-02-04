South Africa: Emergency Restrictions As Eastern Cape's Water Woes Escalate

4 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Department of Water Affairs has said that municipalities in drought-stricken areas in the Eastern Cape are allowed to limit emergency water supplies to 10l a person a day as the crisis continues in rural parts of the province. Despite good rains falling in some parts, the dire water shortage in many towns has been made worse by load shedding and vandalism as desperate people break open pipes and reservoirs.

As temperatures soared and the discomfort index reached dangerous levels in large parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday, many towns remained without water as drought, load shedding and vandalism continued to impact on water provision.

Spokesperson for the Beyers Naude Local Municipality in Graaff-Reinet, Edwardine Abader, said they are struggling to provide even 10l of water a day due to limited resources. The town's main supply dam, the Nqweba Dam, is still at 0% she said. One of the main pipelines in Graaff-Reinet was vandalised over the weekend, leaving large parts of the town without any water.

She said the municipality had implemented a drought tariff as a punitive measure.

"Due to frequent water interruptions, the municipality has trucks carting water to affected areas. It remains very difficult to...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

