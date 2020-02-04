South Africa: Coronavirus Adds to Headwinds Battering SA Economy

analysis

The last thing South Africa needs as it heads into February is to get caught up in the economic ripple effects of China's coronavirus epidemic. Latest purchasing managers statistics show demand is weaker and the business outlook for the next six months increasingly pessimistic. Add to that a Budget that will be hard-pressed to provide any relief.

As we head into February, the jury is still out on what the economic cost of the coronavirus will be for China, emerging markets and the rest of the world and how far its ripple effects will extend.

What is known is that the appearance of the virus couldn't have come at a worse time for South Africa. The county is highly dependent on China as an export destination and is also in great need of the rest of the world providing an economic uplift, or at least a steady base because the domestic economy faces so many challenges.

The Absa Purchasing Managers Index, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, gave a sneak preview of just how weak South African demand is and how pessimistic the respondents are becoming about business conditions over the next six months.

The index retreated almost two...