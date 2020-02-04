Ghana: 10,000 On Payroll Illegally - Auditor-General Vows to Remove Them

3 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A payroll audit by the Auditor-General has uncovered that over 10,000 employees have either no justification or sufficient information to continue drawing salaries from the public purse.

It has, therefore, asked the affected employees to make themselves available for enumeration from January 28 to February 11, 2020 at the Audit Service Headquarters (Payroll Audit Branch), Accra to avoid disallowance and surcharge.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mr George Swanzy Winful, the Deputy Auditor-General of the Central Government Audit Department.

It said: "Notice is hereby given that, the Auditor-General intends to disallow the continuous existence of all un-accounted for employees on the payroll and surcharge the amounts involved against heads of departments, heads of the management units and the persons involved."

The affected persons are required to carry with them to the Audit Service Headquarters biometric registration form, SSNIT biometric card, payslip, appointment letter, recent promotion or upgrade letter, all academic certificates and at least two national identity cards (Voters ID, Passport, Driver's License, and the National Health Insurance Scheme).

Additionally, they should provide approval letter for study leave with pay or without pay, gazette or affidavit for change of name, contract renewal letters for pupil teachers or contract employees and any other relevant documents relating to their employment.

The statement warned that "failure to honour this final invitation will result in the Auditor-General exercising his powers under Article 187(7) to disallow the existence and surcharge such persons on the payroll.

