Mauritius: Summer Olympics - Implementation of Horizon Paris 2024 Project

4 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Horizon Paris 2024 project, which aims at providing appropriate support to Mauritian athletes for their preparation up to the 2024 Olympic Games, will be implemented by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation in collaboration with the Trust Fund for Excellence in Sports (TFES).

The project, which has as slogan On Prend le Paris, is being rolled out in the context of the 2024 Summer Olympics scheduled from 26 July to 11 August, in Paris, France.

Horizon Paris 2024 is piloted by a Committee set up under the aegis of the TFES and chaired by a French retired professional handballer and comprises representatives of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation and different National Sport Federations. The project will be presented to all stakeholders on Thursday 6 February 2020 at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex.

