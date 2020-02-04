Kenya: Dates Announced for 2020 Kenya Ladies Open

3 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Vipingo Ridge will once again host the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, part of the Ladies European Tour, after a successful event last year, with this year's showpiece confirmed for November 12-15.

The Vipingo Ridge Baobab Course is the only golf course accredited by the PGA.

Golfers from all over the world will travel to the coast and take on the challenging par-72 course, attempting to take the crown from 2019's winner Esther Henseleit from Germany who, in an exciting twist to the leaderboard in December, beat 3-day frontrunner Julia Engström in the final round.

Among the star players who graced the event last year was Cheyenne Wood, who is a niece to golfing great Tiger Woods.

Broadcast live across the globe to millions of viewers, 2019's event showcased Kenya as a unique golfing and holiday destination and elevated the country as a viable player on the world's sporting stage.

The unique tournament on the shores of the Indian Ocean was lauded by many as an incredible success for players, partners and spectators alike. In 2020, it is hoped that this legacy will continue and Kenyans across the nation, both men and women, will embrace the game.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.