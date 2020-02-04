Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Name and Shame List Dismissed

3 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Exiled former ZANU PF political commissar Savior Kasukuwere's movement, #TysonWabantu has castigated the move by the ZANU PF' youth leaders Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu to name and shame what they termed 'economic saboteurs' dismissing it as just strategy to divert people 's attention from political and economic challenges.

In an interview with 263Chat, the movement spokesperson Kudzai Moyo said Tsenengamu and Matutu are not sincere as past attempts to name and shame corrupt individuals did not yield any results.

"Nothing is new about what these people are doing, these very same people have done so, and nothing was done to make these so called corrupt people to pay for what they did. It is just a trick to divert people's attention, said Moyo.

He also cited former tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira's case which grabbed headlines only to fizzle out.

"Nothing has ever been done to whoever they say they are naming in public, the judiciary itself is captured to an extent that they can pretend to arrest someone and those people are willing to stay in prisons so that they help to push the agenda, he said.

Meanwhile, Tsenengamu and Matutu have today accused Zanu PF linked businessman including Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara and tycoon Billy Rautenbach of sabotaging the economy through illegal deals.

#tYSONwABAMNTUGodfrey TsenengamuKuda TagwireiLewis MatutuSavior KasukuwereZANU PF

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

